Ways to support small business

When we support small businesses, it makes a big impact!

EVERYWHERE we look, big brands seem to be on display, on the internet and on billboards. But there is no doubt that it is small businesses that have the biggest impact on our communities. Small businesses colour and enrich local stores with unique products and services we truly value. Ever since the global Covid-19 pandemic began, smaller businesses have been impacted the most as some had to close down. While this ended up being temporary for most of them, quite a number actually had to close down permanently. We wanted to share easy ways to support small businesses everywhere. Here are some ideas to help you get started!

Shop local and online Now this might sound so simple, but this is indeed the best and most obvious way to support small business. Focus on the local shops that are operating, but also do not forget online operations too since small businesses have now gone online as well. You may be surprised to find out how they have almost all the products you love online. Any local stores near you probably have an online presence. Those sales will help them stay afloat. If you want to consider purchasing from the mall, focus on a local store rather than a large well-known chain. This will be of great help to the owners of these local businesses. Engage with their social media platforms Small business owners need to be innovative in terms of marketing their products or services. They are getting creative in how they reach out to their customers because they do not have the same advertising budget as bigger businesses. By liking their social media pages, sharing their latest social media posts, and following them, this will help increase their exposure on social media. This contributes to their reputation. Sharing their posts or helping spread the word about small businesses will help grow their profile and their customer base, and is another way to support local small businesses. Small businesses rely heavily on reviews. Sharing your experiences with local businesses also benefits their business too, since everyone loves a good ecommendation, and this would encourage people to visit their store. Tip Generously As we all know, many small businesses and their employees have been struggling for the past few years. Even after stores reopened after their pandemic shutdowns, many small businesses like retailers and restaurants are likely to be struggling with worker shortages. Whenever possible, tipping more than usual right now would help workers who are working hard during these difficult times. For example, if businesses near you are offering discounts for free delivery, you may use the money you saved on delivery and add it in your usual tip instead. This would be a great help to the delivery workers and at the same time you are playing your role to ensure that you can continue to enjoy your favourite restaurants and small business. Cash is always appreciated.