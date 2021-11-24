Wedding and baby on the way

South Korean TV stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are officially expecting a baby and tying the knot. The pair who started dating in late 2017, shared the exciting news through their respective letters on their fan cafés.

In the personal letter, Park was candid about her relationship with Choi.

“I’m getting married with the person I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support to me and embraced all of my shortcomings, and I would like to begin life as a married couple with him.”

The actress then concluded her post by announcing her pregnancy and thanking the fans. Choi also confirmed the news in his letter, writing: “Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit.”

According to their agency, the couple will say their vows at a private ceremony on January 22 next year.

Park first gained recognition for her work in Stairway to Heaven. Her drama and film credits include Alive and The Call. Whereas Choi’s acting credits include the dramas Exit and Eclipse.