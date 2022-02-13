Wedding bells for Hyun Bin and Soo Ye Jin

REEL love has turned into real love for K-movie super couple Hyun Bin and Soo Ye Jin, who began dating after starring in the hit South Korean drama series Crash Landing on You.

On Feb 10, the two officially announced that they are getting married in March. Hyun Bin released a statement through his agency VAST Entertainment’s Instagram account, which posted a message with female and male hands holding, each other.

He wrote: “I have made the important decision of marriage and cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin) to always walk together in the days that lie ahead.

“The “Jung Hyuk and Se Ri” who were together in the drama will take the first step together in the future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far.”