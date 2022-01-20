Wedding bells for T-ara’s Soyeon

GET ready for a K-Pop star wedding! Former T-ara member Soyeon will be marrying football player Cho Yu Min in November this year.

Soyeon’s agency, Think Entertainment made the official announcement late Tuesday, stating: “Soyeon and Cho Yu Min are getting married in November after three years of dating.”

After the announcement, Soyeon shared a letter on social media stating that: “Today is the day when I get to tell everyone that I’m getting married.

“I decided to spend the rest of my life with someone I am grateful to, who always supports and believes in artiste Soyeon and the person Park Soyeon.”

She asked her fans to cheer and support her as she takes on this new challenge. The singer, who has been in the public eye for the past 12 years, added that she would try to repay fans with better music and hold various activities in the future.

“Please give us lots of blessings and support. Thank you,“ she ended the message.

The wedding is expected to be held after Cho’s current season in football comes to an end.

Soyeon started her career with T-ara in July 2009, and left the group in 2017 when her contract with MBK Entertainment expired.