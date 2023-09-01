‘Wednesday’ gets Season 2 renewal at Netflix

IT’S two snaps for Wednesday, as Netflix confirms the record-breaking smash hit will return for a second season.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com, series creators and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

News that the spooky series would be renewed came as no surprise to fans, whose enthusiasm for the show made it one of the streamer’s most successful productions ever, with over 1.2 billion hours streamed worldwide during its first month.

Wednesday has also spent six consecutive weeks on the Top 10 English Series List in Malaysia.

The series is also responsible for sparking a viral dance trend, with the now-iconic scene of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) getting groovy at her school dance.

The track that accompanied the dance, Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps saw a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% on Spotify compared to the month before the series release.

While no details have yet been released regarding the plot of Season 2, it’s likely that Wednesday will continue her studies at Nevermore Academy, and resume her friendship with Enid (Emma Myers), who finally grew into her werewolf powers during the season one finale. There is also a chance that serial killer – and Wednesday’s one-time romantic interest – Tyler (Hunter Doohan) will return to finish her off.

Fans are also hoping to see more of the rest of the Addams family, especially Cousin Itt, who did not make an appearance in the first season.