Welcoming a roaring new year

THE air filled with the sound of drums as Heineken Malaysia visited the offices of theSun yesterday to boldly usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

During the festive visit, staff were treated to a mesmerising lion dance performance – with each colour of the lions representing brands in the Heineken Malaysia portfolio – and blessed by the appearance of a pair of Choi San Yeh, also known as the God of Prosperity.

The lion dance troupe also made their way through the newspaper company’s printing area, while staff were given a selection of cold beverages from Heineken Malaysia’s portfolio of brands.

To add even more excitement to the visit, staff were invited to try their hand at the “Lou-A-Fortune” game to score exclusive giveaways such as the Tiger Rummy Set, Tiger Ceramic Bowl Set, Tiger playing cards and Tiger’s festive ang pow packets.

Heineken Malaysia’s management team also joined the management team from The Sun Media Corporation in the traditional “Lou Sang” ceremony where yee sang was tossed, and wishes were made for a bold year ahead.

Following this, tokens of appreciation were exchanged to commemorate the long-lasting bond between the brewer and the publication.

“We wanted to continue the tradition of spreading the festive cheer among our friends from the media with yet another exciting campaign this year. While we are always racing at full speed towards a better tomorrow, sometimes we do not stop to celebrate life’s small wins,” said Heineken Malaysia Managing Director Roland Bala.

For 2023, Tiger and all portfolios under Heineken Malaysia will be sharing the prosperity with fans through a series of mall concourse takeovers with interactive activities and exclusive festive promotions such as in Tropicana Gardens Mall, Penang’s Queensbay Mall and Perak’s Ipoh Parade.

The “Cheers to Bold Beginnings” campaign encourages will see thousands of ringgit worth of ang pows, gold coins and many other limited-edition festive giveaways up for grabs.

Music fans are in for a treat with The Boldest Chase music video, which can be viewed on the campaign’s microsite. The unique video invites consumers to interact with the content and win exclusive prizes such as the Tiger bowl set, Drinkies vouchers or exclusive merchandise by Pestle and Mortar Clothing.

For more information, visit tigercny2023.tigerbeer.com, www.facebook.com / TigerBeerMY and www.instagram.com / tigerbeermy.

Tiger Beer and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. During the festive season, Heineken Malaysia further advocates responsible consumption, and urges consumers to not drink and drive.