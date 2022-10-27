Well, that was awkward

THERE are many awkward and awkward talks in life. We can’t avoid them entirely, but we can deal with them calmly. Or, at the very least, we can deal with them honestly enough to help take the wind out of their sails. You may learn to deal with unpleasant talks by planning ahead of time, brushing up on your social skills, and knowing when to laugh. Here are eight strategies for making an unpleasant discussion less awkward, whether you’ve forgotten someone’s name or just don’t know what to say.
Understand the awkwardness
Handle the problem by determining the source of your anxiety. Perhaps there are many extended silences, or perhaps the other person has a strong opinion that differs from yours. Identifying the source of the uneasiness will get you one step closer to finding an answer. If the other person has just stated something unexpected, it is okay to respond you are thinking about what she just said, to allow yourself time to assimilate the information.
Ask questions
Rather than lingering awkwardly at a gathering when you don’t know anyone, start up a conversation with a stranger. Nobody knows. You could find some common ground and wind up talking about something about which you’re enthusiastic. When you ask questions, attempt to word them such that the response is more of an opinion than a fact. Posing opinion-related questions might spark an interesting discussion.
Practice confidence
Practicing to portray confidence is a great approach to dealing with uncomfortable circumstances. Because no two awkward circumstances are the same, knowing how to transition depending on your scenario is critical. To assist you to become adjusted to unexpected social situations, practise conversing with strangers, striking up a discussion yourself, or establishing new acquaintances. If you find yourself in awkward circumstances, don’t underestimate the effectiveness of faking it until you achieve it.
Be an active listener
Allow the other person time to comprehend what you’ve said. Be an active listener by reflecting back what you hear and clarifying any points that may have been missed. Expect the other person to feel strong emotions ranging from humiliation and grief, to fear and anger. Unless the individual becomes belligerant, be willing to assist the other person in processing their feelings for a short period of time.
Agree to compromise
Conversations might be difficult at times because of conflicts. Always strive to find a middle ground in these instances. Empathise with the other person and attempt to understand why he or she sees the issue differently than you do. This may help you to accept the other person’s point of view without changing your own.
Use body language
Do not move your feet, tilt your head, check your phone, or glance around the room for someone to chat to. Do not touch or cross your arms with anybody you are not intimate with. Concentrate on the other person or persons; look them in the eye or in the face as they talk, imitate their actions, and maintain a straight posture.
Draw the conversation to a clear close
Awkward discussions frequently conclude in the same way. Uncertainty over whether or not the discussion has ended, or uncertainty about what will happen next, just adds to the awkwardness. Indicate your intention to follow up on something. If you anticipate the other person to do anything else, communicate that. Then, towards the end of the chat, say something like that’s all you wanted to say and she or he can come back to you if they have questions.
Accept the risk of awkwardness
Learning anything new nearly always carries the danger of making a mistake. This implies that if you want to enhance your social abilities, you should expect some awkwardness. Rather than avoiding all difficult circumstances, try to see them as part of the learning process. This is part of developing social skills. In fact, being uncomfortable might increase your likeability. Consider how you establish your expectations. Instead of convincing yourself that everything will be fine, tell yourself that there may be instances of awkward, difficult dialogue, but that those times will pass.
Focus on being your most true self no matter where your interaction takes place. Recognise that you’re human, that lulls or faux pas might occur, and that you’re trying to connect with the person you’re talking to. Not every awkward discussion is a negative one; with a little effort, many may be repaired.