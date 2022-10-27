Well, that was awkward

Awkward conversation is never comfortable

THERE are many awkward and awkward talks in life. We can’t avoid them entirely, but we can deal with them calmly. Or, at the very least, we can deal with them honestly enough to help take the wind out of their sails. You may learn to deal with unpleasant talks by planning ahead of time, brushing up on your social skills, and knowing when to laugh. Here are eight strategies for making an unpleasant discussion less awkward, whether you’ve forgotten someone’s name or just don’t know what to say. Understand the awkwardness Handle the problem by determining the source of your anxiety. Perhaps there are many extended silences, or perhaps the other person has a strong opinion that differs from yours. Identifying the source of the uneasiness will get you one step closer to finding an answer. If the other person has just stated something unexpected, it is okay to respond you are thinking about what she just said, to allow yourself time to assimilate the information.

Ask questions Rather than lingering awkwardly at a gathering when you don’t know anyone, start up a conversation with a stranger. Nobody knows. You could find some common ground and wind up talking about something about which you’re enthusiastic. When you ask questions, attempt to word them such that the response is more of an opinion than a fact. Posing opinion-related questions might spark an interesting discussion. Practice confidence Practicing to portray confidence is a great approach to dealing with uncomfortable circumstances. Because no two awkward circumstances are the same, knowing how to transition depending on your scenario is critical. To assist you to become adjusted to unexpected social situations, practise conversing with strangers, striking up a discussion yourself, or establishing new acquaintances. If you find yourself in awkward circumstances, don’t underestimate the effectiveness of faking it until you achieve it.

Be an active listener Allow the other person time to comprehend what you’ve said. Be an active listener by reflecting back what you hear and clarifying any points that may have been missed. Expect the other person to feel strong emotions ranging from humiliation and grief, to fear and anger. Unless the individual becomes belligerant, be willing to assist the other person in processing their feelings for a short period of time. Agree to compromise Conversations might be difficult at times because of conflicts. Always strive to find a middle ground in these instances. Empathise with the other person and attempt to understand why he or she sees the issue differently than you do. This may help you to accept the other person’s point of view without changing your own. Use body language Do not move your feet, tilt your head, check your phone, or glance around the room for someone to chat to. Do not touch or cross your arms with anybody you are not intimate with. Concentrate on the other person or persons; look them in the eye or in the face as they talk, imitate their actions, and maintain a straight posture.