Wes Anderson isn’t interested in his memes

THE legendary Wes Anderson is always at the edge of everyone’s tongue, whether from a headline or from something that is a little less extravagant, like his memes.

It is quite known that Anderson is often imitated, even if he can never be fully duplicated. Anyone that has spent any amount of time on any social media platform, like TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram in more recent times has likely seen the rapid growth of memes that aim to mock the Asteroid City director’s signature cinematic style: dollhouse precision, pastel colour palettes, and subdued emotions.

While some do it positively, taking inspiration from his work and reworking it into their own lives in his signature style, others use it to mock him, using either AI or making their own fan edits to remake other franchises, but from his eyes.

It even became so popular that it became a topic in his recent interview, “I’m very good at protecting myself from seeing all that stuff,“ he stated. “If somebody sends me something like that I’ll immediately erase it and say, ‘Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me.’”

Anderson then continued, “I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?’ I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.”

In a separate interview ahead of Asteroid City’s Cannes premiere, he plainly claims that “TikTok is not my area.” But he does admit that after decades of filmmaking, he is more than aware of how the cultural reception of his movies can evolve over time.

“You make a movie and at first it gets whatever reaction it gets, and that’s just what it is,“ Anderson said in the interview, “But in time, some of the movies have a different kind of life; they sort of go off on their own and people rediscover them, or not.”