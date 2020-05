LIKE many celebrations this year, Wesak Day will be a low-key affair, as large gatherings are prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Datuk Seri Victor Wee, president of the Buddhist Gem Fellowship (BGF) in Ara Damansara, explained how Wesak Day celebrations are going to be held differently this year. Tell us about your preparations for Wesak Day. “Wesak Day is a thrice-sacred day for Buddhists to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha. It is normally a big celebration for us at the BGF centre where we run programmes on Wesak eve and Wesak Day. It will take several weeks to prepare the centre and also items for offerings, such as bouquets of flowers, candles and food. “With the MCO, we cannot run these activities [here]. Instead we will take the programmes online. Even before Wesak, we have already started to run our Dhamma talks and discussions, counselling sessions, and weekly meditation sessions [online, due to the movement control order]. “To our surprise we found that we are able to reach out to a wider audience, including overseas viewers, this way.”

Wee speaking at the Buddhist Gem Fellowship. – Courtesy of the Buddhist Gem Fellowship

How and when did your organisation start to plan this year’s Wesak Day prayers? “We came to this decision in late February/early March. At that time, it was still uncertain if the MCO will be continued into May. “We decided that even if the MCO was to end before Wesak Day, it wasn’t a good idea to hold a gathering at our centre because of the need to maintain social distancing.” There are online events leading up to the day, as well as live streaming of prayers on Wesak Day. Can you tell me more about that? “BGF will be going online with its programme for Wesak Eve on May 6 from 7.40pm to 9.30pm, and Wesak Day on May 7 between 9am to 11am. This is the first time where we will each contribute items from our houses, but it will be sequenced and put together in a programme that runs continuously. Of course, we need to get members who can manage the programme execution, as well as online management. “Actually, the online programme is very similar to what we would run at our centre. On Wesak eve and Wesak Day, we will have talks, show short movies made by our children, and put up musical performances by our musical groups. “BGF is strong in the performing arts. We have musical groups that have recorded their own albums. We will feature the performances of these groups, some of which are pre-recorded, or use footage of performances from previous Wesak [celebrations]. We will also screen two movies made by our Sunday school children. We also have a short video lasting eight minutes on the life story of our late teacher,

Dr K Sri Dhammananda. “Devotees can make donations to light a candle on Wesak eve or Wesak Day at the BGF Centre as a dedication to the Triple Gem in support to BGF.”

Previous Wesak Day celebrations at the centre. – Courtesy of the Buddhist Gem Fellowship