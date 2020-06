THE entertainment industry took a huge punch to the gut when productions were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing being enforced in all sectors of the economy. With Work From Home (WFH) being part of our new normal, and perhaps here to stay long after the pandemic ends, it appears that more TV, film and other entertainment productions will not only incorporate this into the plot but also in how they tell the story. In the 2011 TV series Web Therapy, Lisa Kudrow plays a therapist who engages with her clients via Skype. The show was brilliant not only in terms of comedy, but was also a percurser of what is to come. Same goes for the 2018 John Cho-helmed Searching, in which an Asian-American father is seen mostly on computer and on smartphone screens contacting the police and anyone he knows to try and find his missing daughter. While some of these productions do indeed have sizeable production crews and sets, the plots offer much food for thought. This is the new normal. Contacting people online is the new norm. In recent times, certain TV shows have taken a much more creative way to continue providing interesting story arcs during the pandemic.

Scenes from the recently concluded The Voice S18. – NBC.com

The Voice had contestants singing from their homes. Judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas still offered their own input (and mentored their artistes) from their own home. The lack of a proper stage and adoring crowd did not deter these singers from giving amazing performances. Perhaps producers can take note. Since not everyone can travel to take part in a talent competition, in the digital age, a singer can still shine on an empty stage while the rest of the world watches. New Amsterdam did not air its season 2 finale as planned as the story arc was about a pandemic. They instead aired an episode introducing Daniel Dae Kim as the hospital’s new trauma surgeon. Ironically, the actor actually got infected with Covid-19 in real life. As they say, all publicity is good publicity. Kim is better now, but fans of the series are definitely looking forward to season 3.

Some scenes from the final episode of season 7 of The Blacklist were animated due to production being shut down. – NBC