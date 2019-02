WE already know Huawei produces some of the best camera smartphones in the market. Take the Mate 20 Pro for example – the Leica Triple camera lens with the ultra-wide angle 20MP lens has worked impressively to capture wider perspectives without compromising on detail. Another praised innovation by the Mate 20 Pro is the master AI that intelligently beautifies your shots by adding subtle refinements depending on the context, scene and subject the AI detects.

This time around, they are dedicated to raise the bar sky high. Smartphone enthusiasts may have already seen it from Huawei CEO Richard Yu’s Weibo – the astounding moon shot whose blurred watermark at the bottom left corner conspicuously suggests that it’s taken with the upcoming flagship Huawei P30 Pro.

At first glance, the image may look like a standard photograph of the clear, spherical natural satellite of the Earth. But observe closer and you’ll spot the blemished Huawei watermark that says “Huawei ... Pro Leica Qu.. Camera.” Given that the launch of the new flagship smartphone will be held on March 26th in Paris, it’s easy to put two and two together and deduce that the watermark actually reads Huawei P30 Pro Leica Quad Camera. This means that the highly anticipated Huawei P30 Pro may be one of the first camera smartphones that is capable of shooting the moon as a moon with dark stretches and battered surface – not a faint little white spot sitting on a pool of darkness. It takes more than steady hands and clear skies for that moon shot to materialize, and whatever innovation Huawei has conceived for its upcoming flagship could very much be a moonshot itself. Our guess of said innovation is a four rear camera system, as decrypted from the Leica Quad Camera watermark. The existing P20 Pro already holds a powerful 3x tele lens that produce almost lossless quality with zooming. Based on Richard Yu’s photo, we can assume that the P30 Pro has a very long focal length that enables unsurmountable zooming, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Huawei announces an unprecedented optical zoom advancement along with the launch. Huawei has also introduced ground-breaking features to its previous flagships, like the impressive Kirin 980 high-performance chipset, reverse wireless charging and a whopping 4,200mAh battery of Mate 20 Pro. This revolutionary device - was named the ‘Best Smartphone’ recently at the World Mobile Congress 2019 in recognition of its powerful performance, outstanding camera system, long battery life, innovative charging solutions and striking design.

This coveted accolade serves as an Oscars award in the technology scene, proving HUAWEI’s leading technologies and its commitment to delivering the best products and user experiences to consumers around the world.