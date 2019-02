BY ADRIAN PHUNG

ARE you always having a hard time figuring out where to have your lunch or dinner?

To make matters worse, it is hard to decide upon what to eat, even after you’ve settled upon a venue. This scenario is rather common nowadays, as everyone is becoming more cost-conscious.

Fret not, as M Café and Bar in Desa Sri Hartamas has the solution for you.

Located at a busy food and beverage hub, the newly established food outlet offers its diners not only a cosy and care-free dining atmosphere, they also offer diners an easy-to-choose-from menu at an affordable price.

With just 10 main course items, ranging from local to western to oriental selections, M Café’s dishes surely fulfil any hungry diners’ expectations for a simple dish, yet without having to burn a hole in their wallet.

One such example would be its mouth-watering nasi lemak, which is served with a choice of beef rendang, chicken rendang, or crispy fried chicken.

Accompanied by a steaming bowl of fragrant coconut rice served with a hard-boiled egg, anchovies, peanuts, cucumber, and a side of M Café’s special sambal tumis, the dish will definitely leave any nasi lemak lover happy and wanting more.

One thing to note about this delectable dish is that it may be a tad spicy for certain diners, so do inform the floor staff to tone down the spiciness if you are among those who cannot consume spicy food.

Other recommended dishes in the outlet include its stir-fried chicken salted egg, seafood fried meehoon, bangers and mash, and chicken or beef pie.

Be sure to quench your thirst with some of M Café’s signature drinks, such as red date with ginger tea, and lemongrass with ginger tea.

According to M Café in-house chef Michelle Lau, who co-owns the cafe with partner Hannah Nawi, most of the ingredients and perishable items are sourced from the local wet market and neighbouring supermarket once every two days.

This she said, will enable the kitchen to ensure the freshness of the ingredients, as well as the quality of the food they served.

“Food quality is our main priority, because at the end of the day, seeing the diners leaving the outlet with a full tummy and a happy face always makes us happy too,” Lau said.

Meanwhile, Lau added that if diners feel like winding down with their colleagues or friends after a tiring working day, they can come on over to M Café for their special happy hour promotion.

“During our happy hour between 4pm and 8pm, any three cocktails and a beer bucket can be enjoyed at RM55 and RM60 respectively,” Lau said.

M Cafe & Bar is located at 44-1, Jalan 28/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur. For more, call 03-2858 2658.