A healthy shade of prosperity

But more often than not, Lunar new year menus that feature the rich and meaty fish are restricted to the ‘prosperity toss’, although the nutrient-dense fish proves to be the perfect canvas for Asian-styled dishes.

This is because consumers typically think of salmon and its relatively vibrant red-orange fleshed cousin (often confused for the former), the fjord trout, “for one purpose only: to fry in a western kind of approach,” says Chef Jimmy Chok.

While the two fishes are similar in nature, the fjord trout is best served raw or cooked at lower temperatures to enjoy its decadent texture and clean aftertaste.

The 12-year veteran Singaporean chef was recently in town for the Cooking Healthy and Prosperous Chinese New Year Dishes with Norwegian Salmon and Fjord Trout workshop hosted by Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) at KDU University College, Utropolis Glenmarie.

“My purpose is so you can have more choices of using the fish ... more options to cook, which I think the market lacks the information,” said Chok in an interview after the luncheon that he prepared.

The all-fish menu included a sweet and sour soup with Norwegian fjord trout, steamed salmon head with fermented and salted soya bean garlic chilli sauce, deep fried Norwegian salmon cubes with Szechuan pepper salt, Norwegian fjord trout with Japanese mushroom black pepper sauce, slow-cooked

Norwegian salmon with chilli bean tomato sauce, and guests’ make-your-own salmon yee sang.

“For example, the Chinese New Year dishes [in the luncheon] were all Asian, all Chinese dishes. You have black pepper sauce, chilli bean sauce ... it’s actually very Chinese,” he said.

Chok added: “It can actually be done at home. Besides the yee sang, why can’t a family have another dish like steamed salmon head or steamed salmon on the menu for Chinese New Year?

“It’s not there in a contract stating [you can’t use the fish on the menu for Chinese New Year].”

Considering the heart-healthy source of omega-3 fatty acids (about 1.8g EPA and DHA per 150g fillet), Norwegian salmon or fjord trout can prove to be a refreshing – if not, colourful – break from the usual mainstay of sea bass, snapper, and white pomfret.

On top of the fact, Norway’s clean, clear, and cold waters mean the sustainable ocean-farmed salmon and fjord trout are not only premium quality, but possess stringent food safety procedures, including a nutritional diet that supports healthy growth.

The chef also does “a lot of demonstrations in supermarkets” - engaged by the NSC, to educate consumers about the possibilities of cooking with the two premium Norwegian seafood exports.

According to Chok, the Asian approach when it comes to cooking Norwegian salmon and fjord trout, “actually opens eyes for a lot of people.”

“If you give them the option, then they know how to do it.”

“You have to understand,” he said. “In Asia, a lot of people who cook, actually learn from their grandmother, parents ... so their cooking style is always [based on] learning from that perspective.

A question that the professional chef usually has for home-cooks when steaming fish, in particular, is the thinly sliced ginger ubiquitous to the dish.

“Why do you put ginger?” he asked. “’My mum said put ginger, I put ginger lah’. But why is the ginger there?

The fresh-smelling ginger, chef Chok explained, does nothing flavour-wise to the fish, but instead, only lends its scent when the steamed dish is served. “You don’t need ginger because the fish is fresh.

He added: “Unless you don’t buy a fresh fish, and you put ginger in there to mask the smell.

“Steaming is the simplest thing one can do ... one of the easiest ways to bring out the flavour of the fish to your palate, and with steaming, you can tell if the fish is not fresh - by its [smell].

“This is one thing you will never smell [with] salmon.”

Chok said: “The next time you do a steam fish of salmon, you’ll see there’s a bit of water on the plate.

Drink that water and [you’ll taste that] it is sweet without any fishiness.”