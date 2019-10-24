A sweet treat for all festivals

FEW holiday treats could span the seasons like pineapple tarts. No matter the celebration, this sweet and tangy surprise always seems to be there to liven the spirits.

A staple in Southeast Asia, pineapple tarts traditionally consist of pastry made with butter, egg yolk, and cornstarch; and pineapple jam spiced with cinnamon, star anise, and cloves.

This eggless, vegetarian pineapple tart recipe which makes about 200 pieces is provided by taekwondo instructor Hashviny Karunakaran, and is perfect for Diwali.

Now, everyone can enjoy it!

EGGLESS PINEAPPLE ROLL TART

Ingredients

1. 80g icing sugar

2. 300gm pineapple jam

3. 300gm butter

4. 400gm plain flour

5. 1 1/2 tsp vanilla essence

Method

1. Beat butter and icing sugar in a bowl until it is light and fluffy.

2. Add vanilla essence and plain flour to the mix.

3. Combine all ingredients until it becomes a firm dough.

4. Use a jam tart press to shape the dough into small long rectangles.

5. Add the desired amount of pineapple jam to each piece, approximately 7g each.

6. Roll the pastry over the jam.

7. Bake the tarts in an oven at 180°c for 20 minutes.

8. Remove from oven and leave to cool before storing and eating.