By THE SIMPLE HOUSEWIFE

This recipe came about when I was wondering what to do with just one serving of leftover cooked macaroni with no leftover pasta sauce.

This tends to happen in my household because we love to overload our pasta with lots of sauce, or maybe I’m just not good at estimating how much pasta to cook.

This one serving of macaroni could start a vicious cycle of leftovers if I were to cook more macaroni to match a newly-opened bottle of sauce so I decided that it would remain as one serving for one person.

No opening of a large bottle of sauce and no cooking of more pasta. I decided to use what I had in my fridge to make a sauce for that one serving.

Bacon is always good with pasta and a white, cream-based sauce. I hope you will like it as much as my daughter did.

It’s so easy and quick to make, and it’s open for modification if you wish to use sausages or smoked meats or fish, or other vegetables like leeks, onions or mushrooms.

BACON BITS MACARONI

Ingredients (for one serving)

½ cup bacon bits

6-8 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup milk

½ cup grated cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbs parsley, chopped

1 cup macaroni (or pasta of your choice)

Method

1. Cook the pasta according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

2. In a non-stick pan, fry the bacon bits together with the tomatoes.

3 .When tomatoes are seared, add the grated cheese and cook till half melted.

4. Pour in the milk, bring to boil and stir until mixture is evenly combined.

5. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Simmer until sauce thickens. You may also mix 1 tsp of corn flour with 1 Tbsp of water to make a slurry and mix into the sauce, bring to boil until sauce thickens.

7. When done, pour sauce over pasta, sprinkle chopped parsley.

8. Serve immediately.