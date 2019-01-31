A wealth of comforting flavours

AT Ming Ren - a name that literally translates to ‘celebrity’ restaurant - homey and reliable flavours are what awaits you this Chinese New Year.

This Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurant on the second level of the posh Maxims Hotel in Genting Highlands is ideal for well-executed and comforting lunches or dinners with family and close friends - minus the traditional stuffiness of a usual festive banquet.

The three dishes on the restaurant’s New Year menu (RM 588 nett for six pax and RM988 nett for 10 pax), prepared for a recent food review featured tasty mouthfuls that would suit palates both young and old.

If you adore the pungent taste of garlic, you will like tucking into the Cantonese-style steamed red snapper, available on both menus. The staple soy sauce coupled with golden-brown minced garlic and finely-chopped red chilli garnish serves as a rather simple but flavourful dressing to the steamed fish.

Meanwhile, the unassuming dish of sautéed assorted vegetables with scallops and ham tastes clean and fresh, where the medley of vegetables, especially, was a pleasant surprise. The morsels of yam were light, while the potatoes had a certain homey-quality that is quite enjoyable.

The dish is featured alongside the house speciality marinated lamb ribs grilled traditional-style and steamed organic chicken with special Chinese herbs in the 10 pax eight-course menu.

Appearing also on both menus, the deep-fried seafood cake with barbecue-honey sauce is certain to bring back nostalgic childhood flavours for some. And no surprise, the sweet and slightly sour sauce is likely to please the taste buds of children.

Ming Ren Chinese New Year set menus are available from Jan 4 to Feb 19 for lunch and dinner. A limited ala carte menu is also available.

For more information visit www.rwgenting.com or call 03 6101 1118.