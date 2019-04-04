Afternoon tea with a view

THE culinary team at InterContinental Kuala Lumpur has prepared a special spring menu for the Secret Garden Afternoon Tea that is served from 2pm to 5pm daily. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tranquil tropical garden with cascading waterfall, OneSixFive Lounge is an ideal place to sit back, relax and enjoy good company with a tasty collection of sweet and savoury delights.

OneSixFive is now offering two afternoon tea sets for customers to choose from: The Traditional Set and the Asian Set.

The traditional Afternoon Tea takes you back to the Grand Afternoon Tea fit for European royalty with its combination of sweet and savoury treats prepared fresh each day and offered in a white jewellery box. Open each drawer and discover delicious surprises of appetising bites - the selection includes mouth-watering sweet treats such as, Modern Black Forest Cake, Chilled Lemon-Strawberry Cake Roll, Pistachio Apricot Dome and delectable finger food such as Duck Foie Gras with Berry Jelly on Brioche and Crab Mille-Feuille with Melon and Micro Greens.

The Asian Set takes you back to 1920’s Shanghai with its offering of exquisite Oriental snacks.

Presented in a traditional bird cage, you will find desserts such as a Chocolate Tea Pot with Chrysanthemum Tea Cream and Mango Compote, Tao’s Charcoal Egg Tart with Sweet Corn and Goji Berry and Japanese Omochi on the top layer. The bottom layer will tempt you with savoury treats including Taro Swan with Roasted Duck Truffle Filling and Snow Crab Pie-Tee with Salmon Caviar.

Both Afternoon Tea Sets come with a selection of freshly baked Raisins, Citrus Fig and Plain Scone, all served with decadent Devonshire clotted cream and a range of premium jams. To accompany the delicious food, choose from a pot of selected Ronnefeldt tea, a cup of premium coffee or make your afternoon tea a celebration with a glass of Champagne.

The Secret Garden Traditional Afternoon Tea Set is priced at RM148 and the Asian Afternoon Tea Set is priced at RM178. For an afternoon to remember, just add on RM85 for a glass of champagne or RM33 for a signature mocktail.