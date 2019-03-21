FOR a limited time, sink your teeth into Hard Rock Cafe Kuala Lumpur’s All-American classics menu that offers favourites such as steaks, chicken wings and fajitas.

The restaurant will serve up a twist of its Honey Sriracha Wings and Chipotle Steak Fajita alongside seasonal beverages to entice you.

Made with love, the hot and crispy chicken wings coated in a honey sriracha sauce serves as the perfect kick to the medium well grilled steak marinated in a smoky chipotle adobo sauce on a bed of green and red peppers, served with mixed cheese, fresh pico de gallo, pineapple mango salsa, shredded lettuce, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Guests can also chow down on the Blackened Chicken Sandwich, a blackened chicken breast served on a toasted bun over remoulade and topped with a tropical mango salsa.

“We wanted to put a refreshing spin on this limited-time seasonal menu that adds a touch of heat to our guests’ flavour experience,“ said Anibal Fernandez, Vice President of Franchise for Hard Rock International.

“From the New York Strip to the Chipotle Marinated Steak Fajitas, our guests will be treated to an elevated version of our classic American taste experience,“ she added.

The Tropical Margarita will mesmerise you with its house-infused strawberry tequila, orange liqueur, and the fresh flavours of pineapple juice, fresh lime and Monin Guava syrup.