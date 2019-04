BY THE SIMPLE HOUSEWIFE

THERE are times when we forget that alcohol can be used in cooking besides drinking them as it is, or mixed with other liquids in a drink.

Alcohol is used in many different types of cuisine to add flavour, as well as to help preserve food, not only in Western cooking or baking but in Asian cooking as well.

Alcoholic liquids such as beer, stout, brandy and all sorts of wine from the fermentation of various plant-based produce have been used for generations to cook meats and seafood, by stewing, braising, roasting, stir-frying, and steaming.

For example, in Chinese and Japanese cooking for example, wine is used in marinating and seasoning the food. Beer can be added into batter for deep frying chicken, or fish for fish and chips.

Today’s recipe uses beer as I had a few cans in my fridge leftover from entertaining guests at my home.

I had searched the Internet for a simple recipe using beer and found one for spicy beer shrimps.

Since there are members in my family who prefer non-spicy food, I decided to modify the recipe.

Instead of chilli sauce and cayenne pepper, I used tomato sauce and cherry tomatoes instead, and the result was satisfying.

The beer gave a fragrant aroma to the dish when served immediately. It also blended well with the tomato and prawns to give the dish a twist to the otherwise ‘regular’ flavour of prawns cooked in tomato sauce.

Tomato Beer Prawns

Ingredients (serves 2-3)

300g medium or large prawns, peeled

1/2 cup beer

2 Tbs cooking oil

1 onion, chopped

2 Tbs tomato sauce

1 tsp salt

1 sprig coriander, chopped

8-10 cherry tomatoes, halved

Method

1. Marinate the prawns with salt for 15 minutes.

2. Heat cooking oil in a frying pan. Then, saute the onion and tomatoes.

3. Add the prawns, stir fry until they are half cooked and mix with the onion and tomatoes.

4. Add tomato sauce and beer.

5. Bring to boil and turn off heat once prawns are pink and cooked.

6. Mix the chopped coriander with the prawns.

7. Dish up to serve with rice or bread.