STEP into the Big Apple Restaurant and feel the sophisticated contemporary interior design welcoming you!

Completely renovated from ceiling to floor, the newly designed all-day dining Big Apple Restaurant has an elegant interior design and serves an array of international food from New York and around the world.

The new marble flooring, ceiling and lighting is not the only change, even the kitchen has been upgraded.

The restaurant at the West Tower on the 4th floor of Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, boasts an extensive menu selection and season-themed buffet spreads; distinct local favourites and delectable international cuisine.

“The restaurant has a highly refined and sophisticated look, complete with contemporary style and furnishings. Our array of the most elegant cuisines, both international and local, will ignite and infuse the palette with a fiery yet cooling gastronomic ecstasy. We at Berjaya Times Square Hotel will always strive to give our guests the ultimate experience and our newly renovated restaurant allows us to achieve just that,” said Berjaya Times Square Hotel general manager Hugo Gerritsen.

“Big Apple is a very modern and contemporary all-day dining restaurant. We have chefs from Thailand, India, the Middle East, Iran and others,” said Gerritsen, adding that the restaurant serves at least 60 to 70 different dishes on most evenings.

Guests can experience the very best of east-meets-west fusion delicacies and an unforgettable culinary experience, led by executive sous chef, Chef Steven Gnanapragasam and his team of culinary experts at the 240-seat (capacity) restaurant.

To give an idea of the food served, at each corner, phrases such as ‘I’,m Young and Sweet’, ‘Life is better with fresh’, and ‘Every bite takes you home’ are placed prominently to attract the attention of guests.