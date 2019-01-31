Celebrating rare occasions

RARITY. That is what we live for, because extraordinary occasions do not happen every day, and moments like these deserve an extraordinary symbolic gesture. Presenting the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Pioneering Cities Limited Edition.

Celebrating the momentous occasion of the Chinese community: Chinese New Year, a rare affair where families reunite to celebrate big and small joys of progress and achievements.

The limited edition bottle design by RIon Wang brings alive the Malaysian Chinese community’s spirit of traditions’ upkeep, with slight influence of western contemporary, artistry and sophistication, while celebrating the Year of the Boar. Also paying tribute to the rich Malaysian culture and history, the design features iconic Malaysian landmarks, delicacies as well as flora and fauna.

Selected from one in 10,000 casks, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Pioneering Cities Limited Edition stays true to its 200-year-old blending heritage, crafted with the rarest of whiskies across Scotland. Some say it is smooth, others, complex and intense. Words are elusive when in the moment.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label - capturing indescribable moments.