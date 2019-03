I HAD never seen a turmeric flower until recently when my turmeric plant grew one.

A quick search in the Internet told me that just like the yellow-orange turmeric root, the flower also contains curcumin, the compound with a high nutritional value with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

I decided to make a chicken dish with the flower to give the dish a mild turmeric flavour instead of the more pungent version usually cooked with turmeric roots and powder.

With the addition of onions, garlic and a few slices of fresh turmeric root, this dish turned out to be flavourful, and its gravy a good accompaniment for a hot plate of rice.

Turmeric Flower Chicken

Ingredients (serves 1-2)

1 whole chicken thigh, chopped into pieces

1 turmeric flower, quartered lengthwise

1 thumb size turmeric root, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 large onion, cubed

2 Tbsp cooking oil

1 tsp sugar

1 cup water

Salt and pepper

2 tsp cornstarch

Method

1. Take 3 quarters of the turmeric flower and cut into ‘cubes’. Chop the remaining quarter and set aside.

2. Marinade the chicken pieces with salt and pepper, set aside for 20 minutes.

3. Heat cooking oil in a wok or frying pan. When heated, saute the turmeric root slices, onion and garlic until onions soften a little.

4. Add the chicken pieces. When they are lightly browned, add one cup water and bring to boil.

5. Add the turmeric flower cubes. Simmer for 20-30 minutes in medium heat until chicken is cooked and tender.

Add more water if needed. Add sugar and salt to taste.

6. Mix cornstarch with 2 Tbsp water to make slurry. Pour into the gravy and continue cooking until gravy thickens.

7. When done, sprinkle the chopped turmeric flower over the dish to garnish.

8. Serve immediately with rice. - The Simple Housewife