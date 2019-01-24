Chinese New Year offerings at Dorsett KL

IN THE year of the boar, Dorsett Kuala Lumpur offers you three set menus for you and your loved ones to enjoy an array of scrumptious Chinese New Year feast signifying prosperity. Each set menu is for a table of 10 persons which includes a pot of Chinese tea.

The RM1,288 nett set menu starts off with a choice of vegetarian snow pear yee sang or jelly fish yee sang, followed by dishes which include braised seafood with bean curd and mushrooms, deep fried boneless chicken with young mango salad, wok fried prawns with salted egg yolk, deep fried seabass with superior soy sauce, braised black mushrooms with seasonal vegetables, yong chow fried rice and chilled sea coconut with longan.

The hotel also offers the premium set menu at RM1,488 nett which includes a choice of prosperity salmon yee sang in plum sauce or Thai style tiger prawn yee sang, braised superior soup with assorted seafood, roast chicken with Thai sweet chilli sauce, fried butter prawns with oatmeal, steamed seabass with Sichuan sauce, braised white jade shellfish and black mushroom, fried rice with seafood and silver anchovies and ending with the refreshing osmanthus jelly.

You can also pre-order individual yee sang boxes from the yee sang ala carte menu of Checkers cafe for takeaway.

The jelly fish yee sang is selling at RM108 nett, vegetarian snow pear yee sang at RM108 nett, Thai style tiger prawn yee sang at RM138 nett and salmon yee sang at RM148 nett.

The above Chinese New Year yee sang and set menus are available from Jan 22 to Feb 19.

For reservations, call 03-2716 1010.