Country Barn Pub & Restaurant, while with a name that boasts a two-decade history, is welcomingly fresh in all that it now has to offer from its location in the bustling USJ Sentral commercial district of Subang Jaya. Nestled among the shop lots in Jalan USJ Sentral 3, just across from the USJ Giant Hypermarket, is this family-run pub and restaurant that showcases an elegantly styled bar and a distinctly designed dining space.

The dinner menu at Country Barn features an array of comforting favourites that are both of Asian and Western origin. They are all specialty food items by the members of the family that operates the outlet, making each dish a tasty, home-style, hearty serving with a sense of honesty in them.

This Chinese New Year season, guests are invited to enjoy two pork dishes that are paired with a special deal on Kilkenny.

A creation borne purely from the enjoyment of pork is Country Barn’s Siew Yoke Pizza. This is a thin crust pizza that is carpeted with chunks of siew yoke (roasted pork belly), olives, melted cheese, a blend of other fine toppings, and a sprinkle of homemade chili seasoning for added gusto.

Then there is The Chief’s Pork Steak that is a 250g slab of meat and a juicy fat layer, grilled to make this a pork steak for one who relishes a good bite in the meat. Alongside are creamy mashed potatoes, vegetables and a choice of either mushroom or black pepper gravy; homemade.

Country Barn invites guests to savour these two dishes that come with a celebratory deal. From Feb 1 to 6 (closed on Sunday), one mug (330ml) of Kilkenny Draught Beer is offered at RM1 (normal price: RM17.80) with every purchase of a Siew Yoke Pizza (RM25.80) or The Chief’s Pork Steak (RM25.80). Prices are nett. Terms apply.

Country Barn Pub & Restaurant is located at No. G16, Jalan USJ Sentral 3, USJ Sentral, Persiaran Subang 1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Opening hours: 5pm to 12am on Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday; Closed on Sunday.

Enquiries are welcome at 03 8011 5582 and countrybarnusj@gmail.com.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CountryBarnUSJSentral/ and https://www.instagram.com/countrybarnusj/.