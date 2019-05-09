Comfort Snack

By THE SIMPLE HOUSEWIFE

SWEET potatoes can be used in so many ways that I tend to get greedy at times when buying some.

I end up with too much and have to peel and freeze cubes or chunks of them for later use.

I normally use sweet potatoes in sweet and savoury ways.

The easiest among them are a sweet coconut milk-based soupy dessert with some sago added sometimes, and as a substitute for baked potatoes, or fries, as a side dish.

Looking at the frozen cubes in my fridge one day recently, ideas of tasty kuih keria emerged but the thought of having to fry them in a wok of hot oil wasn’t too appealing.

I then searched online for a recipe for a baked version of sweet potato doughnuts.

I found one from “I Heart Eating” but since I don’t own any doughnut pans, I simply placed the batter in muffin pans.

As for buttermilk which I also did not have, I substituted it with plain yogurt.

The original recipe included a maple browned butter glaze but I omitted it as I didn’t want the additional sweetness.

The result was something soft and light, tasting sweetish with a hint of cinnamon.

I can’t call it a real doughnut because it’s not shaped like one since I baked it in muffin pans.

Neither can I call it a muffin because its texture is not as dense as a muffin although the fats used are similar liquid oils instead of creamed butter.

It’s definitely not a cupcake as it is not as sweet nor is it textured like a cake and has no icing on top.

Have I confused you yet? Call it whatever you wish but just know that it’s a nice comfort food or snack.

SWEET POTATO MUFFINS

Ingredients (makes 12)

1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 ½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup plain yogurt

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potato

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

1. Preheat oven at 175 degrees Celcius. Grease muffin pans (12 moulds) and set aside.

2. Mix together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl.

3. In another larger bowl, whisk brown sugar, melted butter, oil, yogurt, egg, egg yolk, sweet potatoes and vanilla until combined and smooth.

4. Add flour mixture to the sweet potato mixture, stir until everything is combined.

5. Spoon mixture into muffin pans to fill moulds up fully.

6. Smooth and even out the top of the batter, bake for 10-15 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean when pierced.

7. Remove from oven and leave to cool before storing and eating.