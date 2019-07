AVOCADOS have unabashedly taken over the food industry as one of the most consumed fruits on the market.

However, it’s not just a typical fruit; it’s a superfruit packed with powerful health benefits and particularly coveted for its unique taste and flavour.

Taste Australia, the national brand representing the Australian horticulture industry to support and drive the demand of fresh produce, recently collaborated with Jaya Grocer to launch a “Tasty and Nutritious” campaign dedicated to the superfruit.

The campaign aims to inspire health-conscious Malaysians to make healthier food choices while taking advantage of great-tasting, deliciously rich and creamy Australian avocados all-year round.

Present at the launch was certified nutritionist and health advocate Alexandra Prabaharan who shared: “Many know of the buttery and tasty appeal of avocados but not everyone is aware of its powerful health benefits.

“The unique combination of vitamins and minerals found in avocados can help keep your immune system strong, boost your energy, enhance brain power, increase bone strength, aid gut health, support healthy skin and they can even put you in a better mood. Basically, avocados make everything better.”

She also took the opportunity to demonstrate a cooking session and shared three simple avocado recipes for everyday enjoyment.

Avocado Devilled Eggs

Ingredients

1 avocado

6 hardboiled eggs

2 tsp mustard

1 squeeze of lime

1 pinch of cayenne pepper

1 pinch of paprika

Cilantro for garnish

Method

1. Slice the eggs in half and spoon out the yolk.

2. Mix and mash the yolk with the avocado, mustard, lime, cayenne pepper and paprika.

3. Pipe the mixture back into the hollowed-out eggs and sprinkle with cilantro for garnishing.

Malaysian Avocado Smoothie

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 Tbsp gula Melaka, heated with bruised pandan leaf

3⁄4 cup almond milk



1⁄4 cup coconut cream

Method

1. Mix everything together and blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Refrigerate and served chilled.

Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 banana

1/4 cup coconut milk

1-3 Tbsp honey

2-3 Tbsp cocoa powder

Assorted berries

Method

1. Blend all the ingredients except the berries in a fruit processor until smooth.

2. Put into a serving dish and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to set.

3. Top it off with assorted berries upon serving.