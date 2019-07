BERJAYA Times Square Hotel, KL is hosting the Asia Food Festival 2019 at the Big Apple Restaurant from now until July 14 where they have cooked up a scrumptious spread of Asian cuisine to entice your taste buds.

Indulge in dishes such as Itik masak kari kentang, Ikan merah berlada cili hijau, Braised lamb ‘Navarin’ with spring vegetables, Pan-stirred Vietnamese chicken ginger, Southern Thai beef curry, and Pan- seared seabass fillet with hoisin sauce.

Also available are Vietnamese spring roll, Chicken prahok dip, Kare kare, Som tam, Tom yam gong, Pad thai, Burmese vegetable bitter curd tempura, Bun cha, Vietnamese pancake, dim sum and sushi.

Desserts include Mango pudding, lemon meringue tarts, peanut butter chocolate bread pudding, Bubur kacang hijau bersantan, Banana with sago and coconut milk sweet soup, taro and cassava dessert.

The buffet is priced at RM108 nett per adult and RM54 nett for children below 12. For reservations, 03-2117 8000 ext 8133.