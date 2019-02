FANCY escaping the city for a dinner date that overlooks dreamy mist gently being blown by the chilly wind outside come Valentine’s Day?

One restaurant ready to celebrate the occasion of love is The Olive, at Resorts World Genting’s Genting Grand hotel -and if you think vanilla is boring, let the V8 Vanilla in 8 Texture dessert give you a change of heart.

Featuring a four-course dinner menu for two (RM300 nett) on Feb 14, the night will entail avocado gravlax, a deep red beetroot latte for the soup course, two choices of mains - a lamb loin or barbecued cod - and a finishing sweet dessert course.

Before that, a gift of a rose and chocolates, plus an amuse bouche of mi cuit oyster is served to whet your appetite.

A recent food review invitation showcased two courses on the menu for the extra special evening, including the lamb loin with capsicum pesto, aubergine, compressed cucumber, rosemary burnt butter, and onion jus.

The rich and meaty quality of the cut of lamb is supported by the varying elements of vegetables it is served with to really get maximum flavour with a forkful.

Brightness from the creamy-orange-coloured capsicum pesto, roundness from the butter, and naturally sweet and savoury flavour profiles from the onion jus ties the dish together.

Then comes dessert - the V8 Vanilla in 8 Texture - to enjoy together with your very own sweetheart.

A little dropper filled with vanilla bean-flecked syrup adds to the fun, which you can use to drizzle on the cake filled with different textures like ganache and gelee flavoured from the prized pod.

“There’s vanilla crème Brulee in the middle layer also. The last part is a simple crumble [made] with flour, almond, vanilla and butter,” according to Olive sous chef Mohamad Radzuan bin Hamzah.

After the romantic dinner, you can also opt for more conversation over cocktails (if you didn’t order a glass or two already): the Scarlett O’Hara or the James Bond-inspired The Vesper, each priced at RM35.