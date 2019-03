NOBU Matsuhisa, one of the world’s most renowned chefs, has released his latest cookbook, ‘World Of Nobu’. The collection of exclusive recipes presents Chef Nobu’s long personal journey through his profession and an introduction to the next generation of Nobu chefs who will continue the tradition forward.

“In this book, each chef expresses the Nobu Way as he understands it through his cooking. I feel that, even when I’m no longer here, the Nobu Style will keep on living, in the cuisine of the chefs that I’ve trained. This book is the essence of the Nobu Way, and the source of the smiles on our guests’ faces,” says Nobu Matsuhisa.

To celebrate the launch of the book, Nobu Kuala Lumpur will be offering a curated dining experience with the ‘World of Nobu’ Omakase menu. The seven-course menu will feature select signature dishes from culinary forces, Chef Toshiyuki Shiramizu, Executive Head Sushi Chef of Nobu Malibu; Chef Andrew Bozoki, Chef de Cuisine of Nobu Doha; Chef Taku Sato, Executive Chef of Nobu Fifty Seven; Chef Eleni Manousou, Executive Chef of Nobu Marbella; Chef Kei Hasegawa, Pastry Chef of Matsuhisa Beverly Hills; and Nobu Kuala Lumpur’s very own Chef Philip Leong, Executive Chef and Chef Chico Dator, Head Sushi Chef.

Available from March 1 to 31, the special menu will highlight the best creations from the seven chef’s culinary portfolio, including hot and cold dishes as well as dessert. The menu will give an insight on each of the chef’s distinctive perspective and skill, showcasing the story of every dish and the significance it holds.

The ‘World of Nobu’ Omakase menu is priced at RM600++ per person and comprises Kin Medai Bagna Cauda With Wasabi Aioli Soy Cream (Chef Toshiyuki Shiramizu, Nobu Malibu), Sushi Cup Selection (Chef Chico Dator, Nobu KL), Lobster And Kale Quinoa Salsa With Dry Miso (Chef Andrew Bozoki, Nobu Doha), Nantucket Scallop Picked Fennel With Beet Sauce (Chef Taku Sato, Nobu Fifty Seven), Wagyu Beef with Con Hierbas (Chef Eleni Manousou, Nobu Marbella), Cold Inaniwa Chuka with Caviar and Watercress Soup (Chef Philip Leong, Nobu KL) and Sakura-Saku (Chef Kei Hasegawa, Matsuhisa Beverly Hills).

For enquiries or reservations, call 03-21645084 or WhatsApp 019-3895085.