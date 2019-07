IF SYDNEY has one thing to boast about other than its sightseeing and adventure offerings, it’s that it sure knows how to dine - with a twist. Much to the delight of foodies out there, there’s always a new cafe or restaurant swinging open its doors in Sydney, each with its own unique take on common dishes to stand out from the crowd.

The owner-chef duo of Sydney’s Bar Ume and Ume Burger will be opening Don Taco inside the innercity bar Redfern Surf Club, known for its laidback beach vibes and canned cocktails. Here, the pair will be unveiling their take on a ‘Japi-Mexi’ taco rice bowl, an Okinawan specialty of koshihikari rice topped with Tex-Mex flavours, catered for both carnivores and veggie-lovers. The chefs hope to roll out more funky assortments on their menu soon, but in the meantime, enjoy food from this holy union between the two cuisines. WHERE: 60 Botany Rd, Alexandria, NSW 2015 | Open Tuesday to Sunday 4pm – midnight.

Devon Cafe, known for serving tongue-in cheek comfort food take on cafe staples, has become a favourite with locals. Though the cafe differs slightly from branches, this foodscape never fails to serve up a delightful assortment of Asian-fusion mains and seasonal desserts – most famous for its Japanese inspired Breakfast with the Sakumas, a dish made up of a miso king salmon sprinkled with a smoked eel croquette and mayonnaise. For those with a permanent sweet tooth, you can opt for the ‘DD Special’, a matcha and hojicha soft serve topped with well-seasoned hot chips. If the hot-cold pairing is too much for your taste buds to take in, there are always other novelty desserts to choose from – a flaky pork floss cronut or a milk tea soft serve topped with black tapioca pearls. WHERE: Devon Cafe Barangaroo, 19/200 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo, NSW 2000 | Open daily 7am – 4.30pm; Devon Cafe, 76 Devonshire St, Surry Hills, NSW 2010 | Open daily 7am – 3.30pm

Hopping on to the Butterfly Pea Flower trend is newcomer Valet by V Lounge, serving up their showstopping Beach Balls – deep-fried sweet potato mochi balls paired with a blue butterfly pea flower custard as the dipping sauce – the embodiment of a summer beach on a plate. To differentiate itself, this playful cafe is also introducing their liquid nitrogen infused Tiramisu bingsu and their udon topped with salted egg curry sauce that is both delicious and picture-perfect. With that, this modern Pan-Asian cafe is not only bringing Cabramatta a wide array of decadent dishes, but also the new kid on the block for Instagram lovers. WHERE: 38 Arthur Street, Cabramatta, NSW 2166 | Open daily 9am – 6pm

Located in Sydney’s suburb of Chatswood, the kitchen of General Chao is not only busy preparing decadent culinary creations such as their Jasmine tea smoked duck dumplings and crispy caramelised pork belly salad, but also focusing on perfecting their in-house XO sauces. Featuring flavours such as black truffles, abalone, dried scallop and shrimp, jamon and gold leaf, the XO sauces are a perfect accompaniment to the dishes. Not forgetting the dessert lovers, indulge in an intriguing Shanghai Banana – a fried banana wrapped in crispy egg noodles served with coffee caramel and stem ginger ice cream, blending the flavours of east and west. For something quirky, knock yourself out with their Thai green curry ice cream. Taking inspiration from street food of pan-Asian countries and preparing it with Western techniques, General Chao is definitely a go-to on days that you would like to tantalise your taste buds. WHERE: District Dining, 436 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood, NSW 2067 | Open Sunday to Wednesday 12pm – 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 12pm – midnight