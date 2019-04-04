GIN lovers, there’s a new gin joint in town to wet your whistle at. MariGin Gin Bar is the latest addition to The Marini’s Group which is home to Marini’s on 57, Marble 8 and M Marini Grand Caffè & Terrazza.

A traditional gin parlour with a twist, MariGin offers concoctions which capture the cosmopolitan spirit of gin with a local touch.

“Gin is usually a staple in any bar but at MariGin, it is the star. It is a versatile and refreshing spirit that can be drunk straight up, in a simple mix, or added to other flavours in a cocktail,” said Cavaliere Modesto Marini, owner and founder of The Marini’s Group, at the bar’s opening party recently.

“Its diversity and number of varieties ensures that it appeals to the different palates as well as provides new experiences, and that is what MariGin aims to provide – a gin drink for every occasion,” he added.

The dedicated gin menu features 57 varieties of gin, with something for everyone. Guests will also be able to choose from gin infusions, gin and tonic mixes and bespoke cocktails to suit every season and every occasion.

MariGin’s drinks are priced from RM27++ onwards.

The bar’s interior has low sofas and coffee tables on a dark marble floor, with pool and gin pong tables at the outside terrace adding to MariGin’s relaxed atmosphere. The bar can comfortably accommodate 56 people indoors, while the terrace seats 35 people. Those looking for a little privacy can opt for any of the two private rooms, which seat six to eight people.

MariGin Gin Bar is located at One KL, Jalan Pinang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur. It is open from 5pm to 1am from Monday to Saturday, where happy hours run from 5pm to 9pm.