SPEND your afternoons in Prego, at The Westin Kuala Lumpur, together with your family, friends or colleagues in a classic Italian setting with welcoming service, transforming a traditional tea experience into a great value indulgent treat for everyone.

The Westin Kuala Lumpur brings the first Italian Afternoon Tea to Bukit Bintang introduced by its new talented Italian Chef, Marco De Cecco.

“I decided to bring back Italy to Bukit Bintang with this new Afternoon Tea concept . It represents my origins and what I grew up with, adding personal touches from my childhood memories and travels across Italy. Mangia, Mangia, as we say at home,” De Cecco.

The traditional three-tier set starts from the lowest tier to the top from savoury to sweet.

Chef Marco carefully picks Italian Calzone, Oven Baked Black Olives, Warm Italian Puff Pastry with Spinach and Ricotta nicely served on a wooden plate. To start the Italian traditional tasty journey, the first tier serves two types of crispy Bruschetta and Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich.

The middle tier serves Crostoli (Deep Fried Dough) dusted with Cinnamon Sugar, Crostata di frutta (Fruit Tart), and Traditional Italian Panettone Sponge.

The top tier is to satisfy your sweet tooth with Vanilla Panna Cotta with berries, Sponge Cake with Pistachio Cream, Traditional Italian Tiramisù, Mini Cannoli from Sicily Stuffed Ricotta and Candied Fruits.

These nourishing traditional treat is complemented with your favourite choice of tea or coffee. Wine is also available for the set at a different rate.

The Italian themed afternoon tea is available from 2pm to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays. Price: RM98 nett for two persons.