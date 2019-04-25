Liquid gold

THE Singleton of Glen Ord recently introduced the latest addition to its family - the special and limited-edition 14 Years Old that is part of the global alcoholic beverage company Diageo’s special releases.

At an intimate whisky tasting event, Diageo Malaysia brand ambassador Jeremy Lee introduced the ingenious and uniquely complicated five cask maturation and marrying process that has given The Singleton 14 Year Old its richness and depth of flavour.

Its complex taste notes thanks to the triple maturation process in five wooden casks pushes the boundaries of flavours. First matured in Refill American Oak Ex-Bourbon Hogsheads and Ex-Bodega European Oak butts, the spirit is then developed in a charred Ex-Pedro Ximenez and Ex-Moscatel wood cask, before finally being married together in European oak Puncheons casks.

As guests savoured the complex taste profiles of The Singleton of Glen Ord 14 Years Old, Lee diligently shared: “This unique maturation process is truly one of a kind, as it is thought to be the first time that different woods have been used to mature a single malt Scotch whisky, resulting in flavours so rich and complex, yet soft and gentle on the palate and nose, making it enjoyable for all consumers alike.”

For starters, different casks contribute flavours to the maturing whisky: such as vanilla, coconut spice and chocolate from American oak cask; tannin, resin, clove and dried fruits from European oak casks.

Alongside The Singleton of Glen Ord 14 Years Old which has a 57.6% alcohol content, guests also had the opportunity to sample the eponymous 12 Years Old and 15 Years Old to uncover the subtle yet obvious differences in taste due to a mere additional year of maturation.

The 14 Years Old smells of rich toffee and caramel with stewed sultanas and raisin jam wrapped in spiced puff pastry with the likes of apple and poached pears.

Its taste: soft and full bodied with creamy vanilla and more orchard fruits. Leathery touches creep in around the edges, along with raisins and taste of stewed fruit, followed by a slow build up of spicy cinnamon and nutmeg.

Its finish: sweet yet delicate oak notes linger around, layered with soft spices of baked apple, orange zest, barley sugar and honey leaving a long finish with enduring warmth.

Despite the varying casks, each has contributed its own flavours to achieve a well-integrated whisky.