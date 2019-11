IF YOU love both coffee and Christmas, you’ll be happy to hear that Starbucks has lined up brand new festive-themed beverages and merchandise to celebrate the occasion

The first beverage on the list is the brand new Holiday French Vanilla Latte, which has a rich smooth and creamy French Vanilla flavour topped with a white chocolate snowman and blue and white sprinkles for a festive snow-like finish.

The second is Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, which is making its return to the festive menu.

It will definitely warm your heart, with buttery toffee nut flavours balanced by subtle sweet notes of toasted nuts, joining shots of signature espresso and steamed milk, and finished with a whipped cream peak and a sprinkle of crunchy toffee nut topping.

Also returning is Peppermint Mocha, a combination of espresso and steamed milk sweetened with chocolate and peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and candy cane pieces.

Fans of this beverage which was introduced last year will certainly celebrate its return.

All three drinks are available either hot, iced or blended, to suit your mood.

For those who want to enjoy these flavours in the comfort of home, get your hands on the Starbucks Holiday Blend, which offers distinct flavours of rare spicy Sumatra Bean, carefully aged to bring out deep notes of cedar balanced by a sweet, rich smoothness.

Overall, this beloved blend presents a spicy and sweet cup of coffee.

For a richer taste, try the Starbucks Holiday Blend Espresso Roast, which is customised for espresso, and combines Latin American and Indonesian beans with rare aged Sumatran beans for a complete flavour profile with intense caramel sweetness and herbal spiciness.

Also try the Starbucks Holiday Blond Roast, which has warm aromas with hints of brown sugar, sweet orange and allspice notes.

This blend of Latin American and rare aged Sumatran beans has been lightly roasted, allowing for an easy drinking cup with more mellow flavours.

Starbucks is also offering a holiday merchandise collection that is the perfect gift for family and friends, or even for yourself.

The new collection of tumblers features woodland animals and holiday motifs, with a festive palette of holiday reds and blues, and celebratory pinks and greens.

Starbucks has also released its 2020 planner which is available in three colours – espresso roast (brown), anniversary blend (blue) and siren edition (pink).

Holiday merchandise is currently available in stores until January 2020.