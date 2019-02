STRAIGHT from South Korea, home of the deliciously marinated fried chicken that’s crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside, comes the fifth NeNe Chicken outlet in Malaysia.

Located in Mid Valley Megamall, the new restaurant promises the best tasting chicken served with authentic Korean sauces.

Located on the top floor of the mall, the two-storey outlet features NeNe Chicken’s full range menu, from the savoury ‘original’ fried chicken, to the sweat-inducing and bright red ‘freaking hot’ fried chicken. These come in regular mixed pieces or boneless chicken.

But do not let the NeNe Chicken’s spiciest offering intimidate you. We tried the most potent spicy chicken that they have to offer, and we found that if you regularly partake in Malaysia’s wide range of spicy hot foods, NeNe Chicken will definitely bring the heat, yet it is not too much of a challenge.

NeNe Chicken’s menu also has burgers, soft serve ice cream, fries, wraps, rice, and more.

With such a wide range of flavours, there is bound to be one that would satisfy even the pickiest taste buds. Best of all, the fried chicken is served fresh and warm, ensuring that each piece is at its best and juiciest.

Established in 1999, NeNe Chicken now has five outlets in Malaysia: SkyAvenue, Genting; Starling Mall Damansara Uptown; Plaza Merdeka Shopping Mall, Kuching; Avenue K, Kuala Lumpur; and Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur.