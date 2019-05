LUMUT: It is Ramadan month and Swiss-Garden Beach Resort Damai Laut is offering an abundance of traditional Malaysian food with the theme “Warisan Tradisi Kampung”, which will bring back nostalgic childhood memories of kampung fare.

“This year’s theme is chosen to evoke a strong sense of nostalgia, which we all can relate to when we think of our hometown’s delicacies,” said Executive Chef Mohamad Izan.

“Our Ramadan buffet is steeped in tradition and we have prepared a selection of 160 dishes that utilises a melting pot of herbs and spices to preserve the originality of our flavourful local kampung delights,” he added.

The highlight of the Ramadan menu is the popular slow roasted on BBQ pit whole lamb with its tender and falling off the bone meat that is perfect when paired with Harrisa Sauce or Mint Sauce.

Not to be missed is Daging Rendang Tok, an authentic dish from Perak state, which is rich with traditional Malay herbs and spices.

A nice warm and flavourful soup is always a welcome sight and a selection of soups such as Sup Kambing Berempah A La Mamak, Sup Soto Ayam, Sup Tulang Rawan and Sup Tom Yam Makanan Laut will definitely satisfy the cravings after a day of fasting.

Over at the live stations, diners will be able to see the chefs whipping up heaps of fresh seafood, succulent grills and the resort own recipe satay served in beef and chicken complete with peanut sauce, nasi impit, cucumbers and onions. Other choices include famous local delicacies such as Gulai Kawah Kambing, Kerabu Daging Salai, Mee Udang Damai Laut, Laksa Penang, Mee Kari Pantai Remis, and Mee Sup Utara accompanied by a variation of condiments and toppings to choose from.

To complete the meal on a sweet note, there is an assortment of Malay kuih-muih such as Kuih Koci, Kuih Lapis, Kuih Tepung Talam, Kuih Badak Berendam, Tepung Pelita, Lepat Pisang, and much more. Alternatively, finish off with mouth-watering warm sweet soups like Bubur Kacang Merah and Bubur Cha Cha or iced sweet desserts such as ABC, Cendol and Leng Chee Kang.

The Ramadan buffet will be served daily from 7pm to 10pm from now until June 4. The price is RM65 nett for adults and RM30 nett for senior citizens as well as children. All diners can stand a chance to win complimentary stay vouchers worth up to RM4,000 for every single dine-in receipt.

Set amidst 425 acres of lush greenery overlooking Pangkor Island and the Straits of Malacca, the resort is one of the few locations in the west coast of Semenanjung Malaysia with a breathtaking sunset view to break fast or to host company Ramadan gathering.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact 05-684 3333 ext 343.