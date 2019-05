AS I turn into Prawn Dynasty Restaurant in Taman Shamelin Perkasa, my eyes are drawn to two giant prawns on its signboard.

Indeed, I am told that udang galah dishes are the favourite here and these crustaceans are cooked in over 20 different styles.

Not only that but each plate of udang galah also costs only RM39.90. Udang galah is also available as individual dishes with regular noodles or glass noodles.

Opened just four months ago, Prawn Dynasty is located in a bungalow house, with a few parking bays within its compound. Otherwise, one can park along the roadside.

There’s indoor seating as well as al fresco style but it being a hot day, our little group decides, wisely, to make our way straight for the air-conditioned interior.

Udang galah (tai tau har or big head prawn) is a river prawn and the ones here are big, fresh, firm and sweet.

We pick udang galah with three sauces: Kam Heong Butter, Black Pepper and Salted Egg Yolk.

Each is distinctly different but I love the Salted Egg Yolk for its lusciously creamy gravy; I can’t get enough of it, scooping it up with my spoon to coat the prawn thoroughly.

Its head chef, Mak Kok Bah (“just call me Ah Wah”), recommends Kam Heong Butter, telling us this is a new addition to the menu.

He adds that he’s constantly experimenting to come up with new styles to cook udang galah, so that customers won’t be bored.

The kam heong prawn is best eaten with plain rice which serves as the perfect foil for the aromatic gravy.

Other styles of udang galah include Milky Prawn, Braised Claypot Prawn with Special Fish Soup, Sizzling Prawn, Baked Prawn with Cheese, Dynasty Steam Prawn, Curry Prawn Indonesian style and Stirfried Prawn Vietnamese style.

Apart from udang galah, there’s plenty to satisfy the palate at Prawn Dynasty.

One can choose live crab and fish, live and frozen. Swimming in tanks are red tailed catfish, red tilapia, and marble goby.

We pick Orange Roughy (RM8.80/100g), a deep sea fish imported from New Zealand.

Steamed simply with soya sauce, ginger, scallions and Chinese rice wine, the white flesh of the fish is sweet and mild flavoured.

Actually, the menu makes fun reading, with names like Excited Clam (RM20) and Saliva Chicken (from RM40).

I must admit we are getting excited about the former, which is a yummy clam soup cooked in butter which renders it with a yellow hue.

It has a slightly pedas taste from the addition of whole chilli padi.

The clam is cooked together with slivers of pork and coarsely chopped garlic, with evaporated milk and a splash of wine added to bring out the flavours.

Good till the last drop.

As for Saliva Chicken, the name is a literal translation of its name in Mandarin, Kou Sui Ji.

Don’t worry, the name indicates the dish is drool-worthy and no saliva is used in the cooking process!

Served with florets of broccoli, the kampung chicken is firm in texture and tastes great with the garlic chilli sauce.

Ah Wah has used lots of garlic here, almost blanketing the chicken with the browned garlic.

Apart from chicken, pork, egg and tofu are popular items.

We order Claypot Salted Fish Pork Belly (from RM25), cooked with a sprinkle of dried chilli.

The aroma from the salted fish quickens the pulse and we ask for more rice to do justice to the dish.

Then there is 3 Cup Chicken (from RM20), with meaty chunks of chicken cooked in a claypot.

We are also recommended Kam Si Tofu (from RM18).

This Crab Meat Beancurd comprises silky smooth tofu smothered in a thick, eggy crab meat sauce. Deepfried enoki mushroom is added on top for a contrast in texure.

Our pick of vegetable for the day is a plate of Seaweed Stirfried French Bean (from RM18).

This is a partnership made in culinary kitchen, with the stringy beans and Chinese style seaweed being amicable bedfellows.

I can eat a plateful all by myself.

Prawn Dynasty Restaurant (non-halal) is located at 26 Jalan 6/91, Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Kuala Lumpur.

For reservations, call +603-2856 0765. Opening hours: 10.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 10.30pm daily.