Prosperity Big Pot Luck at Tropicana

TO CELEBRATE the Year of the Boar 2019, Tropicana Golf & Country Resort is offering diners the 11th Chinese New Year Prosperity Promotions from Jan 16 to Feb 19 at the Resort’s Ballroom 1 and 2 that is located on the main wing.

For those who wish to dine at the resort, you can check out their Yee Sang promotion, Prosperity Big Pot Luck packages, Hang Fook Prosperity delights and Bakkwa (chicken jerky).

For yee sang, you can choose from smoked duck yee sang, salmon yee sang or tropical yee sang (comprising fruits such as papaya, young mango and green grapes along with other yee sang ingredients) that are all served with a peppery Thai sauce.

Executive chef Lawrence Lim said that this sauce is not overly spicy and can be enjoyed by children. It does however have this special sweet and sour tang that is highly addictive.

This is the second year they are offering the Prosperity Big Pot Luck package. This steamboat dish comes with vegetables, prawns, squid, scallop, fish (a choice of grouper, red snapper or sea perch), noodles and eggs.

All these ingredients are simmered gently in a rich broth. Lim said they have upgraded this dish by offering more premium ingredients such as abalone, sea cucumber and XL sized prawns that you can order separately.

The Hang Fook Prosperity delights need to be ordered 24 hours in advance as each dish requires meticulous preparation. Dishes on this menu are ginseng roasted chicken, sichuan-style roasted duck and oriental mutton chop.

For reservations and other promotional packages, call 03-7804 8888 ext 306.