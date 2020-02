FROM April to May, Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort will be offering a wide range of food for the buka puasa season, with six different main menus and up to 15 stalls offering specialised food items.

The resort’s Bazar Sajian Muhibah has six main menus that will be rotated throughout the promotional period, with food items ranging from staples such as rice, biryani rice and braised Japanese beancurd to traditional Malay cuisine such as pucuk paku goreng udang kerang and nangka masak lemak.

“For me, the Malay community loves kampung cuisine. The spread follows it closely,” said Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort chef Atiki.

While the main menus are rotated each week, the specialised stalls remain the same. The stalls will serve appetisers, soup, satay, pasta and shawarna among others, with each stalls having several different selections under its ‘theme’, such as the appetisers that include rojak, ulam and even Japanese delicacies.

During the fasting season, visitors can head to Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort from Apr 27 to May 21 between 7pm to 10pm for the Bazar Sajian Muhibah.

From now to Apr 26, the early bird promotional price is RM55 nett, while the price from Apr 27 to May 21 is RM69 for guests, RM63 for members and RM40 for children.

For more information, call 011-2557 7303, 012-643 8345 or 010-242 2293.