ON a relentless quest of discovering the best beer and food pairing experience, Heineken Malaysia introduces a new collaboration – “Sip and Savour” with a few selected restaurants and bars throughout December.

Together, they showcase the most suitable pairing of its signature lagers, stouts and ciders with specially curated menus so that we may have a sumptuous dining experience for the upcoming festive season.

The three participating outlets are The Barn Wine Bar, Souled Out Kuala Lumpur and Lavo Restro Wine Atelier.

At the recent tasting event at Lavo Restro Wine Atelier, Heineken Malaysia proved how its beers are much more than refreshing drinks on their own.

Beer’s accentuating notes and flavours can make a good meal great. It works brilliantly as a food pairing and as an ingredient – the quality, variety and diversity of different beer styles mean that every dish has its beer.

Heineken Malaysia also enlisted the insightful guidance of culinary and beer expert Thomas Ling to help guests better understand on how beer always has a place at the dinner table.

He shared: “Beer and food have brought people together for centuries now. With the year-end festivities approaching, we want diners to have a truly exceptional experience enjoying the right beer paired with the right food.

“The pairings selected here show how lagers, stouts and ciders can cut, contrast, complement and cleanse the palate in their own way.

“The carbonation, alcohol and hops from beer ‘cut through’ the flavours and textures on your tastebuds; for instance, pairing the classic lager with pizza or cider with creamy pasta. Beer can also complement similar flavours and characteristics in food. This is why stout goes perfectly with the smoky char on the grilled meat.

“At the same time, beer and food can create contrast pairing, bringing out unique characteristics in both your pint and your plate.

“An example of a good contrast pairing is oysters and stout. You can also use your beer to cleanse your palate, using the cool and refreshing flavour of lager beer to wash down the heat of the fried chicken.”

Lavo Restro Wine Atelier kicked off the evening with crispy truffle fries paired nicely with the refreshing Strongbow Gold Apple Cider. This was followed by mouth-watering char kuey teow paired effortlessly with the iconic Tiger Beer, Margherita pizza paired with Heineken 0.0, and salted egg chicken bites paired with



Japanese No.1 100% malt beer Kirin Ichiban.

To end the five course-meal, Lavo’s signature meat platter consisting of grilled pineapple, baked charred potato, smoked chicken, lamb skewers and chilli beef con carne was paired with the more full-bodied aromas of Kilkenny and Guinness for that extra oomph.