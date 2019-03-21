The best of Jamaica

IN Jamaica, pineapple is more than just a delicious tropical fruit - it’s the traditional gift of welcome.

This year, Jamaica Blue Fine Coffees - the Australian franchise café with a global presence - has gone back to its Jamaican roots to welcome guests with all the freshness, flavour and warmth of the Caribbean with a sweet delectable pineapple menu.

Launched more than a month ago, the new seasonal menu was specially created by the R&D food team in Australia to keep the menu interesting for ever-discerning and evolving guests.

Right off the bat is the Soul Bowl, a pineapple fruit bowl filled with only good stuff: honey flavoured yoghurt, muesli, banana chips, dried cranberries, coconut flakes, blueberries and mint sprig.

For an ultimate lunch combo, pair it with the Ya Man! Taco. Pulled chicken served with fresh coriander and crispy cabbages, mint, jerk barbeque sauce and aioli drizzling, all wrapped up nicely in slaw roti.

To end the hearty meal on a sweet note, treat yourself to a scrumptious multi-layered dessert. The Carribean Secret is a pina colada parfait which offers a mix of delightfully rich and sweet ingredients resulting in a unique and complex taste profile.

The dessert features ingredients such as pina colada flavoured cream cheese, pineapple puree, crumbled shortbread biscuits, coconut flakes, mint sprig, coconut milk and pineapple skewer served in a short glass.

Other than that, Jamaica Blue is on an innovative roll with another of its innovative offering – the Blue Latte, exclusively available at Setia City Mall is surprisingly not a caffeinated beverage as one would expect.

Jamaica Blue Fine Coffees Malaysia chief operating officer Teo Tien Su explains: “We are constantly looking at ways to excite our consumers through our menu offerings. Hence, the Blue Latte is targetted at the millennials who tend to be more adventurous.

“It is actually a simulation of Jaffas but in liquid form. Jaffa is an Australian small round confectionery which has a soft chocolate centre covered by an orange flavoured, red coloured hard layer.

“The name was derived from the Jaffa orange, so you can say that the Blue Latte has a chocolaty-orange flavour.”

As the name suggests, the Blue Latte is indeed pleasantly blue in colour, made from white chocolate decadence powder, full cream milk and blue curacao syrup extracted from the dried peel of Laraha citrus fruit from the island of Curacao.

Naturally, the drink is for the sweet-toothed, for there is no such thing as bitter white chocolate.

The seasonal menu is available at Jamaica Blue outlets nationwide in Mid Valley Megamall, Melawati Mall, The Robertson, Setia City Mall, Seremban Gateway, Eco Avenue, TNB HQ in Bangsar and City One Megamall.

For more information, visit www.jamaicablue.com.my.