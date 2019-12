BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) together with Rosita Abdullah Lau organised an evening of heritage cuisine on Dec 6 at Samplings on the Fourteenth Restaurant.

Working together with Chef Lecturer Mohammed Razif Haron, the Faculty of Culinary Arts and the School of Hospitality, Rosita showcased a curated menu featuring the distinct flavours of Terengganu’s heritage cuisine.

The multi-ethnic composition of Terengganu accounts for the state being known as a melting pot of culinary flavour and styles.

“We collaborated with Puan Rosita on an evening filled with exotic culinary flavours that has bonded families through generations. This event was part of our 10-year anniversary celebrations where we partner with various individuals to bring more unique food experiences to the public.

The Faculty of Culinary Arts of BERJAYA UC has been in the forefront of promoting Malaysian culinary dishes by offering the Diploma in Heritage Cuisine which explores the history and cultural influences of the 13 states of Malaysia.

“This programme goes beyond the basic culinary techniques and theories. It analyses the history and distinctive cultural influences on Malaysian cuisine with the hope of preserving culinary masterpieces,” commented Federico Michieletto, director of the Faculty of Culinary Arts.

“Good food has become an anchor for my family and we enjoy having extended family and friends together, almost always, around the dining table.

“The food we ate then was simple, but the memories of their tastes and fragrances linger to this day. No one cooks like a mother, who has her way of seeking out the freshest ingredients and the most fragrant spices. Added to that is always a generous measure of love.

“It is my sincere hope that documenting Terengganu’s natural, cultural and gastronomic heritage through the collective memories of Anak Terengganu will help enrich the lives of generations to come,” said Rosita.

Also present at the dinner were Mae Ho, executive director/CEO of Berjaya Higher Education Sdn Bhd and Emeritus Professor Walter Wong, chief executive and vice-chancellor of BERJAYA UC.