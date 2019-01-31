Turmeric: Ancient Asian spice takes star turn in West

“Golden milk” has brought the ancient spice turmeric out of the shadows. Also known as turmeric latte, the bright yellow drink is fine-tunable to your personal taste with freshly grated nutmeg, vanilla pulp, cinnamon powder or agave syrup.

Turmeric is much more than a means to pep up plain milk, though. Whether freshly ground, as a paste or gnarly tuber, it adds a splash of colour and spicy flair to many dishes.

“Turmeric is a gift of nature,“ says Christina Wiedemann, a nutritionist and cookbook author who knows a thing or two about turmeric. A fixture of south Asian cuisines for 4,000 years, it hadn’t really been able to establish an independent identity in Europe, “remaining largely unnoticed as an obscure ingredient of curry powder.”

Clarissa Doettinger, who teaches cookery courses at the Satyam School of Ayurveda in Munich, points out that turmeric, which she calls “truly wonderful“, belongs in every Indian curry.

“It has a slightly bitter, astringent taste and is one of the most important spices in the Ayurvedic diet,“ she says, referring to a traditional system of Indian medicine. “Turmeric is added to every dhal dish since it helps to digest the protein.”

Dhal is an Indian dish made with lentils or other split pulses.

A perennial herbaceous plant of the ginger family, turmeric has tuberous rhizomes, or horizontal underground stems that send out shoots as well as roots. Bright yellow-orange inside (wear disposable gloves to prevent staining your hands!), the stem tubers resemble small fingers.

In traditional Chinese and Indian medicine, they’re regarded as an immune system booster, digestion supporter, stimulant, protector against colds, beauty assistant and brain food, Wiedemann enthuses. The medicinal properties are ascribed to curcumin, the yellow-pigmented compound in turmeric. Some studies have found it to be anti-inflammatory.

Turmeric is popularly claimed to have beneficial effects on the gall bladder and liver, too, adds Ingo Holland, general manager of Altes Gewuerzamt, a family-owned spice manufacturer in the German town of Klingenberg. Holland himself is sceptical when it comes to the supposed medicinal benefits of certain foods.

“I prefer to approach the subject of eating from the sensual side,“ he says, remarking that turmeric has plenty to offer in this regard.

“For one thing, the colour is really beautiful. And turmeric’s effect in curry is perfectly harmonious. The cellulose it contains is good for a creamy sauce,“ Holland notes, and adds that turmeric is sometimes described as the Indian saffron.

“It’s only because of the colour, though - it can’t be compared to precious saffron.”

As a seasoning for soups as well as noodle and rice dishes, turmeric should be used sparingly, he says. “It’s aromatically pungent and slightly bitter. In high doses it tastes like plaster.”

Wiedemann also recommends restraint. “Dishes given an excessive dose [of turmeric] smell mouldy and musk-like and don’t really taste good anymore.”

Used judiciously, though, turmeric is an all-round spice, she says. “It’s suitable for warming soups as well as sweets such as fruity cakes and even fine ice cream.”

Wiedemann has a recipe for a chocolatey turmeric “happy drink”: Warm 800ml of milk and add 160g of dark chocolate. Let it melt, then add two teaspoons of turmeric paste and a tablespoon of coconut oil. Stir well. Add a pinch of pepper, quarter-teaspoon of ground vanilla and three to four tablespoons of honey to taste.

If you like, you can whip 100g of cream to give the drink a topping that you can sprinkle with ground turmeric. - dpa