ENJOY a scrumptious feast fit for royalty at Kenny Rogers Roasters (KRR), as the Golden Wrap Meal find its way to KRR’s menu.

The Golden Wrap meal features KRR’s juicy and tender chicken immersed in KRR’s own tantalising teriyaki sauce, wrapped in parchment paper to give guests a burst of intense flavours.

The Golden Wrap meals come in three varieties, beginning with the Golden Wrap Meal (RM20.50), consisting of one Golden Wrap Chicken, two side dishes, and one Kenny’s home-made muffin.

Next is the Golden Wrap Soup Meal (RM22.50), consisting of one Golden Wrap Chicken, one Kenny’s mushroom & chicken soup, one side dish, and one Kenny’s home-made muffin.

Diners can also order the Golden Wrap Chicken (a la carte) for RM13.50.

Finish off the meal with a prosperous splash from the Golden Splash, a drink made with sparkling lemonade and soft candied orange bits, for just RM7.90,

Kennie Thong, local store marketing manager of Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn Bhd, said: “Our Golden Wrap meal perfectly complements the festive season as it brings a taste of prosperity to the table.

“After concluding last year with our boldest flavours, the team has put more emphasis on creating a dish that could pick up the momentum from where we left off last year.”

Take home the prosperous KRR Golden Wrap Take Me Home Package for a delicious and wholesome feast from now until March.

Impress your families and friends for only RM86.80, with the KRR’s Golden Wrap Take Me Home Package.

This package includes six Golden Wrap Chickens, three side dishes, four pieces of Kenny’s

home-made muffins, one 1.5litre Coca Cola Classic, and an i.Care Bag worth RM10 – a treat that is suitable for gatherings.

KRR Card Members are also able to get one (1) free movie ticket with the purchase of two Golden Wrap Soup Meals, while stocks last.