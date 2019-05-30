Welcome to the Macanese Table

MANY know Macao for its exciting buzz and rich heritage. In recent years, its 450-year-old culinary traditions have become a point of interest as well.

In 2017, its reputation as the place to visit for unforgettable food experiences is further cemented by its Creative City of Gastronomy (UCCG) status, awarded by UNESCO, making it one of only three cities in China to be conferred this prestigious title.

Last year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) introduced the 2018 Macao Year of Gastronomy to create awareness and promote Macao’s gastronomic culture in addition to building a Macanese cuisine database and actively engaging in the work of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

This year, MGTO continues to promote Macao’s sustainable initiative in gastronomy. Among the initiatives were “The Great Green Food Journey” – an educational session in partnership with National Geographic, concerning food waste reduction and other related topics.

Needless to say, Macao is the place to visit for great food. MGTO in collaboration with Fat Tea Macanese Food Restaurant owners June Yap and Chef Susana Batalha has curated The Macanese Table to give you a taste of what one can expect when dining and visiting Macao.

For a limited time, there will be a promotional dinner menu (RM42++) available from June 4 to 28, from Tuesdays to Fridays at Fat Tea Macanese Food Restaurant.

To further enhance this experience, there will be live band performances on June 12, 19 and 28 to create a friendly and warm atmosphere reminiscent of Macao.

But wait, there’s more. Fat Tea Macanese Food Restaurant will also be having weekly lucky draws with a grand prize of a trip to Macao to be won and the first 100 diners to indulge in this special dinner menu will receive an exclusive cutlery set.

Fat Tea Macanese Food Restaurant is located at LG05, Emerald Plaza North, Jalan PJU 8/3A, Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya.

For reservations, call +603 7733 1868.