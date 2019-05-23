Whimsical dining experience

FOLLOWING a gastronomic partnership between Somersby and innovative dining experience Le Petit Chef - also known as ‘The World’s Smallest Chef’ - food connoisseurs can now indulge in a contemporary show dining experience that triggers a multi-sensorial culinary journey.

The unprecedented dining experience in Malaysia is the first country in South East Asia to host Le Petit Chef at Elements, TREC KL.

It tells a fictional story of a small animated chef who is projected using 3D projection mapping technology onto diners’ plates and proceeds to ‘cook’ their food, before diners whet their appetite through a four-course meal prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Jeff Ramsay.

The menu starts with a tantalising first course - Bouillabaisse is served with sea bream scallop with crab and prawn bisque and citrus buerre blanc.

This is followed by the second course - Tail Spin named after the butter roasted jumbo prawn is served with lemongrass sabayon and a side of corn polenta cake.

Then comes the prized main course - Le Beouf as the name suggests is a grilled tenderloin beef drizzled with bordelaise sauce and served pommes al a Robuchon with charred broccoli and konbu butter glazed carrot.

Finally, no meal is ever complete without a scrumptious dessert - Milk and Caramel Fantasy blends malted vanilla ice cream with caramelised milk, aerated Valrhona 70% dark chocolate and strawberry orange blossom sauce.

All these dishes are to highlight the delectable food pairing with Somersby Sparkling White in a whole new theatrical dining experience with humour and great storytelling by the fictional chef to captivate the diners.

The golden-hued cider makes a good aperitif any time of the day, and is best paired with seafood, white meat, ham and cheese. Additionally, it is best served chilled in wine glasses and bottles placed in buckets to deliver a premium experience.