MELTING Pot is all set to spoil you with a wholesome buffet this Ramadan that is aptly themed “Citrarasa 6 Sekawan”.

Featuring over 160 dishes, from traditional dishes like ikan bakar percik and beef rendang, to Indian, Chinese, Thai and Japanese cuisine, this incredible spread will leave you spoilt for choice.

Also, do not miss Padang favourites like gulai ikan masak lemak, gulai sayur kapau, ayam pop, daging dendeng kering balado merah, sambal kentang ikan bilis tempe and sotong kalio.

Available from May 6 to June 4, Citarasa 6 Sekawan Nightly Buffet is priced at RM138 nett per person. For reservations, call Melting Pot at Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur at 03-2717 2233.