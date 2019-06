HERE’S a fashionable treat for all dessert lovers out there: celebrating this joyous Raya season, the American chain of ice-cream Baskin-Robbins has teamed up with veteran local fashion designer Datuk Tom Abang Saufi’s brand - TAS to launch three limited-edition Baskin-Robbins fabric wraps.

The “Bungkus of Happiness” collaboration features three specially-designed wraps inspired by the designer’s fondest childhood memories, using vibrant colours to fuse the clashing of modern fashion and traditional cultures.

She reminisced: “The word ‘bungkus’ (wrap) brings back many images for me. My earliest memory was how clothes were ‘bungkus’ for the laundry lady and it all comes back in the same fabric, crisp and clean with the scent of freshly-ironed clothes.”

To her, “bungkus” denotes love and appreciation, just like how fabrics are being used to wrap items in most cultures to present as a gift.

Hence, “Bungkus of Happiness” allows Baskin-Robbins’ customers to unwrap their treats, revealing the delicious ice-creams inside and share their happiness with family and friends.

The wraps, namely the Gentle Ketupat wrap, Sweet Ice-cream wrap and Vibrant Waffle wrap are crafted in the highest silk mix fabric.

As perfect as they are for gifting, she also suggested that the fabric can be reused in many different ways, including using them as scarves or tudungs.

Choose between eight regular scoops for RM125, 10 junior scoops for RM115 or four pints of ice-cream for RM145, to get them packed tastefully with a “Bungkus of Happiness” wrap.

Available from now until July 31 at all Baskin-Robbins outlets nationwide.