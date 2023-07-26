Wheel of Time 2 reveals new trailer

EMBARK on an epic journey through the realms of time as Prime Video unleashes the long-awaited Season Two trailer for the beloved fantasy series, The Wheel of Time. Brace yourself for an exhilarating encounter with the encroaching darkness, as our cherished characters valiantly confront its malevolent presence.

But that’s not all. This thrilling trailer grants a sneak peek into the enchanting world of new additions, like the captivating Elayne Trakand, the fierce Aviendha and the enigmatic Lady Suroth, much to the delight of fervent book fans. Behold, action-packed battles and hidden treasures await the discerning eye, offering over two minutes of never-before-seen footage that will leave you spellbound.

Season Two draws inspiration from Robert Jordan’s mesmerising novels, blending elements from The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn to weave an even more compelling narrative. The ambitious production of Season Two took place across stunning locations in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, lending an air of authenticity to this mythical saga.

Led by the extraordinary Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, the series boasts a star-studded cast, including Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney, who breathe life into these beloved characters.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the trailer’s release. Brace yourself for the return of #WOTWednesdays, a weekly extravaganza of Season Two assets and juicy news, keeping fans on their toes till the grand Sep 1 premiere and beyond.

Prepare to be transported to a world where Robert Jordan’s masterful tales come alive, captivating hearts and minds worldwide. With over 90 million copies sold, The Wheel of Time has solidified its place among the most cherished and enduring fantasy book series ever written.

And on Sept 1, Season Two unfolds exclusively on Prime Video, making this mesmerising series available to audiences in more than 240 countries and territories. Indulge in the magic of The Wheel of Time as part of your Prime membership, where savings, convenience, and top-notch entertainment converge. This Amazon Original series, a captivating co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, promises an unmissable adventure that will leave you craving for more.