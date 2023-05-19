Where to eat in Manjung

Here are some places to satisfy your food cravings during your visit to the district

NO journey is complete without being able to stop and a place where you can sit down and enjoy some delicious food. Whether you are taking part in a food adventure or not, the district of Majung in Perak is filled with numerous locations that can satisfy any appetite. Here are our suggestions on where to stop along your travels:

Daddy’s Cafe Daddy’s Cafe is arguably the most famous restaurant on Pangkor Island, according to both locals and satisfied diners. Be prepared for an outdoor experience, as Daddy is situated on Coral Beach. Enjoy sipping a cold beverage during Happy Hour while watching the sunset before tucking in on the many delicious dishes available on the menu. Overall, Daddy’s Cafe offers a great dining experience with a range of tasty dishes and friendly service. Address: Coral Bay, Pangkor, Pulau Pangkor 32300 Malaysia Tel: 05-685 1744 Business Hours: 11am – 11pm

Restoran Bei King If you’re craving authentic Chinese cuisine, look no further than Restoran Bei King. This popular restaurant is renowned for its delectable seafood dishes and traditional Chinese flavours. From mouthwatering steamed fish to succulent butter prawns, their menu is a true delight for seafood lovers. The ambience is cozy and welcoming, making it a great spot for family gatherings or intimate dinners. Don’t forget to try their signature dish, the Claypot Fish Head Curry, bursting with fragrant spices and tender fish. Address: Lot 35535, Jalan Menon, Taman Selamat, 32000 Sitiawan, Perak Tel: 05-691 0253 Business Hours: 10pm – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 10pm

Kopee Paste Cafe If you’re a coffee lover looking for a pleasant and unique cafe experience in Sitiawan, Perak, Kopee Paste Cafe is the place to be. Located at Seri Manjung, this charming cafe offers a delightful selection of coffee beverages and delectable treats that will satisfy your cravings. The interior is beautifully decorated with a blend of modern and rustic elements, giving it a relaxed ambiance. The comfortable seating arrangements also make it an ideal spot to catch up with friends, work on your laptop, or simply enjoy a peaceful moment with a good cup of coffee. Address: No 16, Jalan PPMP 3/1, 32040 Seri Manjung, Perak Tel: 017-589 9846 Business Hours: 12pm – 12mn

Sitiawan Cheong Cia Gong Pian One of the iconic culinary delights in Sitiawan is the famous Cheong Cia Gong Pian. Gong Pian, also known as “salted biscuit” or “flaky biscuit”, is a regional specialty that has gained popularity among locals and visitors alike. This humble bakery has been around for decades, serving freshly baked Gong Pian to satisfy the taste buds of food enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of flaky pastries or simply curious to try it, this foodie place is a must-visit destination. Grab a pack or two of these delectable treats and savour the crispy goodness with every bite. Address: 12, Lorong Tok Perdana, Taman Tok Perdana, 32000 Sitiawan, Perak Tel: 019-558 9288 Business Hours: 9.30am – 5.30pm

Nipah Deli Nipah Deli offers a basic steamboat, fresh seafood, noodles menu, Malay food etc. Nipah Deli Steamboat & Noodle House is a good restaurant to observe the beautiful ocean and sunset. The food is fresh, well-prepared and service is fast and courteous. This is a place where you can comfortably relax and enjoy the view and swim – and when you get hungry – eat and drink at very reasonable prices. Address: No.13,14,15 & 16, Gerai Penjaja Teluk Nipah, Jalan Pasir Bogak, 32300 Pangkor, Perak. Tel: 05-685 1416 Business Hours: 11am -11pm

Fook Heng Kopitiam Fook Heng Kopitiam offers diners a cosy and nostalgic ambience that makes it a great place to enjoy your meal while soaking in the local atmosphere. The menu is diverse and offers a good selection of both traditional Malay and Chinese dishes. Address: No. 77, Jalan Pasir Bogak, 32300 Pulau Pangkor, Perak. Business Hours: 8am - 8pm